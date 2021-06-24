Windows: See The Evolution Of The World’s Leading Operating System

Windows: Microsoft presented, this Thursday (24), Windows 11, the new version of the most popular operating system in the world. With this one, the software family already has more than 10 major versions and will complete 36 years in November, when the update should be available.

The OS went from the rustic Windows 1.0, in which the main innovations were calculator and calendar applications, went through the memorable Windows 98, which introduced a whole generation of people to the computer, and reached the popular Windows XP, with the most wallpaper famous of all time.

More recently, in the past decade, the program received major updates such as Windows 8 and then Windows 10, the latest OS, both of which bet on new services such as the Microsoft Store, news tabs and widgets.

To recall all this history, TecMundo prepared a timeline showing the evolution of the software. Check out the history of the main editions of Windows below.

Windows 1.0 (1985)

The first version of the OS was released as far back as 1985 and was more an extension of MS-DOS than full software. It was characterized by the colorful model on the screen and applications such as a notepad and even a Paint. It didn’t allow overlapping windows, for example, so they were all exposed side by side.

Windows 2.0 (1987)

Windows 2.0 hit the market in December 1987 and, like its predecessor and successor, used a 16-bit computing framework. It introduced interface improvements, such as the ability to overlay program windows, keyboard shortcuts and VGA support.

Windows 3.0 (1990)

Successor to Windows 2.0, which brought little change from the first, 3.0 was released in 1990 with memory improvements. It also stood out for its cleaner look, better organization of files, and introduced the world to Campo Minado, which would become a standout on pre-internet computers.

Windows 95 (1995)

Considered one of the most important operating systems in history, Windows 95 opened a new era for Microsoft. It was programmed in 32 bits and brought improvements such as plug and play system, accessibility features and Internet Explorer browser.

Launched in August 1995, the system was the first with the Start Menu, which remains today, and was responsible for helping the computer to become a popular item in the homes of families around the world.