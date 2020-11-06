Windows blocks users from upgrading to 2004 and 20H2

We recently discovered that a bug in the 20H2 version of Windows 10 affects the use of NVMe SSDs connected via the Thunderbolt port and causes computers to display a blue error screen.

When connecting the storage device to the port, the system immediately returns the error message “DRIVER_VERIFIER_DMA_VIOLATION (e6) An illegal DMA operation was attempted by a driver being verified”, accompanied by the fearsome operating system failure screen.

Now, Microsoft has started to implement a lock so that computers possibly affected by the failure cannot be upgraded to the two most recent versions of the software, which are 2004 and 20H2.

Thus, if the user is still with Windows 10 in version 1909 or in a previous version, he will not be able to update the system to the new versions.

However, the Redmond giant explained that this block is limited to computers that have “affected drivers or firmware”, but did not specify what those drivers are. Still – as obvious as it may seem – the company explained that computers at risk of failing must have a Thunderbolt 3 port.

As much as Microsoft has not described exactly which devices are affected, it is possible that it will consider all devices – or part of them – that contain this type of port, or even those with SSD Thunderbolt NVMe drivers.

At the moment, the company is working on a definitive fix for this flaw, but it is unlikely to arrive in time for the next released patch.



