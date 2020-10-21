Windows apps on Chromebooks with Parallels Desktop

In line with its collaboration with Parallels, Google brought Windows application support to Chromebooks as of yesterday.

With the feature first announced earlier this year, Chrome OS will now launch a full version of Windows in a virtual machine to access existing desktop applications. This feature is mostly designed for businesses. As a result, only corporate customers will be able to take advantage of this by purchasing the app for $ 69.99 per user.

Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise will launch a full copy of Windows that will allow Microsoft’s operating system to run side-by-side with Chrome OS and Android apps. Chrome OS will even redirect certain Windows file types directly to the copy of Windows running through Parallels to make it easier to launch files that you would typically use as a desktop app.

The integration doesn’t seem as smooth as the Consistency mode usually found in Parallels Desktop. This mode allows you to dock Windows applications on Mac computers to the dock on macOS and run them without seeing the full Windows desktop and taskbar. After all, the version released for Chrome is still 1.0. Deeper and more advanced Chrome OS and Windows application integration will be achieved over time.

Meanwhile, while offline, you will be able to run multiple full Windows applications in the Parallels Desktop virtual machine. Parallels and Google worked together to make features such as shared clipboard, shared user profiles, and private folders available. This allows you to share files between the copy of Windows and Chrome OS, and even open web links on the copy of Windows within the Chrome browser, which is the main part of Chrome OS.

Printers supported in Chrome OS will also be available in Windows. However, webcams, microphones and other USB devices are not yet supported within Windows. Parallels plans to enable USB peripherals and webcams in a future update.

Parallels Desktop support for Chromebook Enterprise will be limited to what Google calls “power-to-use” Chromebooks. Laptops in this group usually contain Intel’s Core i5 or Core i7 processors. Fan devices come with 8 GB of RAM, while fanless models come with 16 GB of RAM. Still, most modern Chromebooks will offer Parallels support.

IT administrators will be able to use Google’s Admin console to enable Parallels on compatible devices. Of course, a Windows 10 license will be required to configure the devices. In addition, Google improves the way businesses use Chromebooks, allowing devices to be purchased from a dealer and delivered directly to an employee. These Chromebooks will be automatically and securely configured to join a domain when the user connects to Wi-Fi.

Besides Parallels support, Google has recently been making some improvements in the way you use Chrome OS. The Virtual Desks feature in Chrome OS has been updated to make it easier to drag to virtual desktops where you can switch between individual applications and windows. Very similar to Windows 10, the split screen view allows you to arrange applications side by side or move them between external displays from now on.

Google is currently preparing for the Chrome Developer Summit in December and specifically for the Chrome OS Demo Day on December 3rd. So we hope to hear more about the upcoming Chrome OS and Chrome browser features.



