Windows 7 Will No Longer Receive Drivers From Microsoft Via Windows Update

Windows 7: Microsoft decreed on Thursday (17) the definitive end of Windows 7 support: as of that date, the company will no longer publish any kind of drivers for Windows Update for S SP1, Windows Server 2008 and Windows updates Server 2008 R2.

The change takes place after the expiration of the SHA-1 Trusted Root Certificate Authority for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 on May 9, 2021. With the discontinuation and expiration of the SHA-1 certificates, partners using the Microsoft trust program continued publishing drivers with SHA-2 signature, therefore incompatible.

This incompatibility can cause problems in systems or cause devices to start up slowly due to lack of code integrity. It was precisely to minimize these potential impacts that Microsoft decided to stop publishing SHA-2 signed drivers on Windows Update, intended for these versions, which had their support ended in January of last year.

Windows 7 driver signatures continue

Although no longer available via Windows Update, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, and Windows Server 2008 R2 driver shipments will continue to be shipped to Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) customers through January of 2023.

This program, designed to help partners provide compatible and reliable systems, software, and hardware products for Windows, allows you to use the Hardware Development Center dashboard. As a result, companies using the Extended Security Update (SEU) program will be able to continue deploying drivers for Microsoft products that are no longer supported.

For those interested in continuing to use Windows 7 drivers and other products with expired support, Microsoft has made more details on the subject available in a post in its community.