Windows 7 support for Google Chrome extended to 2022

Google has extended the duration of support for devices with Windows 7 operating system on the Chrome internet browser by six months. In the previous statement, it was stated that the support will be terminated on July 15, 2021. However, Google announced that it will continue to support Chrome on devices with Windows 7 operating system until January 15, 2022.

In the statement made by Google on the subject, it was noted that companies and IT teams were experiencing difficulties in 2020 due to home-working arrangements and other problems caused by coronavirus. In the statement, it was also stated that some IT projects were put in the background and the demand from customers was heeded.

Although Windows 7 is a platform that is over 10 years old; It is still used by many organizations. According to Google’s data, 22 percent of organizations using Windows have not yet switched from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

The extension of Windows 7 support for Google Chrome for another six months gives Google’s corporate customers extra time to switch securely from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Microsoft stopped releasing security updates for Windows 7 last January. However, companies that pay the software giant will be able to continue receiving security support until January 2023.



