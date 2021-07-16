Windows 365: Microsoft Unveils Subscription Pricing for Cloud PC

Windows 365: This Wednesday (14), Microsoft announced Windows 365, a service that will offer its operating system from the cloud. Prices charged for using the solution were left out of the disclosure, reserved for August 2, the launch date. However, during an event that took place on the same day, the company unwittingly revealed how much one of the options will cost: US$31 a month (about R$158 in direct conversion).

According to a big tech representative, in a statement sent to The Verge, the amount entitles subscription access to two virtual computers, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage each. Still, this is just one of the options available to consumers, who will be able to choose between different configurations and values, highlights the Microsoft professional.

For example, signing for the OS with a single, less powerful virtual machine with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is expected to require less investment than the one that leaked. On the other hand, solutions with improved performance (including up to 8 CPUs, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage) should generate more salty “slips”.

Virtual + physical

10 Gbps download and 4 Gbps upload speeds are other specifications of each virtual PC in the Windows 365 catalog. Microsoft is also studying the redirection of multimedia resources directly to the network, such as video, music and the like.

Finally, connecting to the novelty through a device that already has conventional Windows unlocks the use of local functionalities not provided for by the solution, including connection with up to 16 monitors, USB, running Teams on a desktop infrastructure virtualized and scanner support.