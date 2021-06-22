Windows 11 will support third-party widgets

Windows 11 will have support for third-party widgets and won’t be limited to Bing stuff, according to “Walking Cat,” a famous insider who shares Microsoft rumors. According to the user’s Twitter profile, the operating system will only arrive with support for the company’s widgets, but the addition of third-party extensions will come after release.

Windows Widgets will be 1st-party only initially, with 3rd-party support comes later. https://t.co/2qPeJq6Ydm — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) June 20, 2021

After a build leak of the new Windows 11 last week, users of the unofficial edition of the system noticed the existence of widgets within the file explorer and task viewer. However, the feature was restricted to displaying news and weather information, which was already added to Windows 10.

The information that support for third-party extensions should only come after the release, should it happen, was corroborated by tech blogger Rafael Rivera. The engineer stated that the system does not have APIs for third-party widgets and can only display content served by Microsoft.