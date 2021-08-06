Windows 11 Will Release a Feature To Help You Focus With Spotify

Windows 11 is just around the corner and it is a matter of time before users of the Redmond operating system get their hands on it. It is still in its development phase, but the company wants that before the end of 2021 it will be present in a large part of the computers where Windows 10 now lives. Now a race begins to convince users to change the operating system and to that is necessary to present new functions as it is the case of this new section of concentration of Windows 11.

Focus on your Spotify music

You may like to work with music in your job. It gives another tone to the work environment and in some cases it even helps you work better by keeping you focused. Of course, everyone has their own tastes and perhaps in many cases the workers use headphones so as not to disturb others because the music may not be to their liking. That’s why using a Spotify playlist is a good option, but it will soon be much faster to use this feature.

The reason is brought by Microsoft at the time that Windows 11 deployed its function called Focus Sessions. This feature is intended to improve user productivity, something that many companies have focused on in recent years. That and both physical and mental well-being when it comes to being attached to a mobile device.

If we focus on commenting on what Microsoft Product Manager Panos Panay has posted on his Twitter account about Focus Sessions, it is a new feature placed within the Windows Clock. This feature had the most basic functions: telling the time, a timer, and a stopwatch. But the company wants to turn it around and turn it into a productivity tool.

What can be seen in the GIF of the tweet is that you can put the activities that you have to do, select the time and, if you have your Spotify account linked, choose the playlists you want to listen to while you do your homework. Afterwards, you only have to press a single button to start doing your work in the time that you have established, like the applications and extensions of concentration that are in the browsers but already integrated in Windows 11.