Windows 11 Will Reach More Computers In 2022

Windows 11: Launched in early October, Windows 11 brought several changes, such as the new Start menu, which appears centralized and abandons dynamic blocks. The return of widgets, simplifying the visualization of information in apps without opening them, also draws attention.

Another highlight is the incorporation of more native applications to the system, including Teams, which gained popularity during the pandemic. A renewed Microsoft Store, making access to countless programs, games and other content easier, is also present.

These and other news have many people eager to use the updated system. On the submission date, Microsoft began releasing the download, but not everyone had access to the software right away.

The first computers to receive Windows 11 were new devices from brands such as Dell and Lenovo, which leave the factory with the pre-installed version. Members of the big tech testing program (Windows Insider) also had early access to the system’s beta.

When will my computer be upgraded to Windows 11?

After the new computers, Microsoft began making the Windows 11 update available for Windows 10 PCs and notebooks. The update release is divided into stages, serving machines according to the device’s eligibility to receive the stable version.

At launch, the Redmond giant confirmed that all qualifying devices must be upgraded by mid-2022. However, the company has not released an official schedule, causing confusion among users.