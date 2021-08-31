Windows 11 Will Not Have Android Apps At Launch

This Tuesday (31), Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be available on October 5 this year, but will not have support for Android apps at launch. According to the company’s statement, compatibility will begin testing on preview versions of the Windows Insider program “in the coming months.”

“Windows 11 comes with a rebuilt Microsoft Store with a new design to make it easier to find and discover your favorite apps. We’re excited to continue our adventure to bring Android apps to the OS and the Microsoft Store through a collaboration with the Amazon and Intel,” added Aaron Woodman, the company’s marketing manager.

According to The Verge portal, this indicates that the operating system will receive the function in 2022, as the implementation of new features only happens months after the tests in Windows Insider.

Compatibility

The function was originally announced in June, along with the Windows 11 presentation event. Despite the “delay”, the Microsoft Store will still be updated with a new aesthetic and interface to make the user experience simpler and more responsive.

Remember that compatibility is happening through Intel Bridge technology, which converts ARM applications to x86 architecture. Despite the company’s involvement in the tool, the novelty will also work on AMD CPUs. Check out more details about the technical explanation of the service in our special.