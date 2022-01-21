Windows 11 Will Let You Type On The Keyboard Using Your Voice

Windows 11: Microsoft continues to refine Windows 11 as much as possible to be a completely different operating system from Windows 10. The software still feels incomplete, like an improved version of its predecessor with a new design in the menus and most of the functions, but it still has for changing some details in order to offer more improvements. One of them has to do with accessibility with the arrival of a new voice command with which to activate the on-screen keyboard keys.

A feature designed to improve accessibility

Software developers have focused a lot on bringing their operating systems closer to all users. For that they have to think that all users do not have the same capabilities and to control a computer they must all have the same possibilities. That’s why there are some who can’t use a physical keyboard well on a tablet, which is why they have to use other types of text input.

In this case, it’s time to talk about a Windows 11 feature that will let you type on the keyboard using your voice. Yes, it is possible for a user with a computer or tablet to be able to type using audio input. But the best option for some may have to do with using numbers instead of letters.

The feature is activated by opening the on-screen keyboard, and best of all, it also responds to mouse click functions as long as it’s commanded. As far as the keyboard is concerned, each key is assigned a number, so you just have to say “click on the number 14” which would correspond to the letter a. In addition, those from Redmond are already starting with the distribution of language packs to improve the transcriptions you do with your terminal.

With more own style

Microsoft is achieving a greater distance from Windows 11 compared to version 10. The truth is that if there is something that works it is better not to touch it, but in some things a change is needed, at least aesthetically so that it is look different and feel something new and fresh. This will come, for example, when the new volume level interface appears, which is coming very soon.