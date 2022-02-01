Windows 11 Will Improve The Performance Of Hard Drives In Its Next Version

Windows 11: All users of the Windows system always have some skepticism about the arrival of new updates. The truth is that the Redmond company has greatly improved the arrival of these, making them lighter and faster to install. But perhaps one of the most interesting is about to come with the use of an improvement for the SSD hard drives of the different devices.

Improvements for SSDs in the next Windows 11 update

The most knowledgeable users in the computer field know that SSDs are currently among the most efficient in terms of speed. Having the support of one of these means that writing and reading data will be much faster than traditional hard drives. But this can change with something as simple as an update.

This is what has happened to Windows 11 users, who after an improvement a couple of months ago suffered a drop in the performance of their disks. This is a problem as they are not working at the speed they should be, either maximum or minimum. But luckily, what is removed by software always has a solution and the American firm finally has a clear solution.

It turns out that DigitalTrends has found users who are testing the latest Windows 11 updates, now in testing, and the performance of hard drives is finally improved. We are talking about an improvement three times more powerful than what has been seen so far. This translates into things as simple as the computer turning on much faster or the response of the programs being almost to the touch.

Other improvements in the next Windows 11 update

Best of all, version KB5008353, which is how the update is cataloged, not only fixes the speeds of SSD drives. We also found some other common bug fixes, but it also removes the issue some image editors had of displaying colors poorly on HDR or High Dynamic Range displays.

For now, we will have to wait for the arrival of this function, but if you are one of the impatient ones who want it, you just have to go to the configuration to find out. In the Windows Update section you will have what you need to know if you can already download the improvement and make your hard drives increase their performance.