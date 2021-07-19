Windows 11 will have dark mode by default on many PCs

Windows 11: During a presentation at the Microsoft Inspire conference last Thursday (15), it was announced that all Windows 11 business units will have dark mode by default. Colors like black, gray and blue will be part of the initial interface, but the user can switch to the “light version” — see how to change the theme. The aesthetics can be seen in the operating system (OS) preview, which is available in the Windows Insider program.

“Since we’re going to spend so much time staring at glossy screens, not just in countless emails, but also in meetings and in personal life, we’re going to release all commercial Windows 11 SKUs [Stock Maintenance Unit] with dark mode, IT’s darling,” said Melissa Grant, director of Product Marketing at Windows Enterprise.

Importantly, OS preview updates bring aesthetic changes and new features to the menus. Update 22000.65 (KB5004745), for example, installed a search bar in the “start” window, so the appearance of the trial version may differ from the official release.

This Microsoft Inspire presentation focused on Windows 11 features that will facilitate hybrid work routines that alternate between days in the office and home office. The event is available on the company’s website — with subtitles in Portuguese.