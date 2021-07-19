Windows 11 Will Be Released in October, Indicates An Intel Document

Windows 11: As we’ve already reported here at TecMundo, the global launch of Windows 11 is expected even in October 2021. After the date appeared on some promotional Microsoft screenshots, there is now stronger evidence revealed by Intel: in the release notes of DCH GPU driver 30.0.100.9684, the new operating system is described as “October 2021 Update (21H2)”.

Although the release of an operating system of this size, just four months after its official announcement, can be considered a bit early, people who are already using Windows 11 have been giving very positive opinions about the new OS, especially regarding its stability.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 Updates

Coincidentally, the next Windows 10 update (version 21H2) is scheduled for October 2021, codenamed “Vibranium”, the same as last May’s 21H1 update. Windows 11 version 21H2 is based on a Windows version codenamed “Cobalt”.

Unlike what happens with Windows 10, the new system provides a single annual update of features, already confirmed by Microsoft to occur in the second half of each year. According to an internal company document, obtained from the WindowsLatest website, this 21H2 version of Windows 11 will only occur in the second half of 2022.

However, it is also possible to assume that the date announced in Intel’s driver could be a reference to the beginning of sales of new laptops and PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed. That is, for current Windows 10 users who want to migrate to the new system, and are not “insiders”, it may be necessary to wait until 2022.

Windows 11 is currently available in beta for developers. See how to download here.