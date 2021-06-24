Windows 11 Will Be A Free Upgrade For Windows 10 Users

Windows 11: This Thursday (24), Microsoft confirmed the launch of the new Windows 11. The new version of Windows, which should arrive for most consumers in early 2022, will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. platform distribution, reveals the company, “is still being finalized”.

On the other hand, Microsoft has not yet confirmed whether there will be a free and direct upgrade for Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 users. Otherwise, these users will need to upgrade to Windows 10 first, then to 11.

As the upgrade is free, users will start noticing the distribution as early as late 2021. Microsoft notes, however, that the free upgrade offer “does not have a specific end date for eligible systems.”

On a support page, the company says it “reserves the right to end support for the free offer”, although it guarantees that this should not happen in less than a year “from general availability”.

Prices for paid versions of Windows 11 have yet to be released.

Windows as a platform

Microsoft has also stressed that Windows 10 will continue to be supported and updated until October 14, 2025. days will be considered to go back to Windows 10 without having to make a backup.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, says this “is the beginning of a new generation”. He also reinforced that Windows is not an operating system, but a platform to create, work and study.