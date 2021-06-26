Windows 11: Why Enforce The TPM Chip?

Windows 11 was introduced at the event held on June 24, but when the system requirements were announced, the TPM detail upset us. So why is there this requirement?

We met Windows 11 at the event organized by Microsoft on June 24. One of the issues we are most curious about after getting information about the new features is the system requirements. The Windows 11 system requirements we shared with you required the TPM 2.0 chip. So what is this chip and why is it a must-have? We have summarized it for you.

What is TPM?

The abbreviation “TPM” stands for “Trusted Platform Module”. Designed to secure hardware, this microcontroller uses integrated encrypted communication path. If the TPM 2.0 module is present on the motherboard, the hardware is protected by an encrypted software.

Although TPM, which is an international standard, is becoming more and more common, it still may not be available on some motherboards. If your device does not have this chip, you cannot run Windows 11.

Why does Windows 11 enforce this chip?

Even the leaked ISO file would not allow installation without TPM 2.0. The system requirements shared on the official launch day also require this chip. This chip encrypts and stores many important data, including user information. This paves the way for a safer use. The TPM 2.0 microcontroller is found on most new motherboards but not on older motherboards.

TPM 1.2, which may be supported by older motherboards, may also be small enough for Windows 11. If you have an old computer, you probably won’t be able to install Windows 11 because this chip is not on your motherboard.

A large part of the Windows community finds this decision absurd. We do not know whether Microsoft will make a new statement about the necessity of this chip.