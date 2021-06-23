Windows 11: Where To Watch The Microsoft Launch Event

Windows 11: Microsoft will hold this Thursday (24) an event to present the news of Windows and, it seems, finally launch the long-awaited Windows 11. However, after launching teasers making suspense, the giant from Redmont has not confirmed if the news will include the new generation of the operating system.

Microsoft will also host a conference that is just for programmers, developers and professionals. The event will be held at 4 pm (GMT) also on Thursday (24).

how to watch

Both the Windows 11 launch event and the developer conference will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel starting at 12pm. In addition, it is also possible to follow through the Microsoft website.