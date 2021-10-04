Windows 11: When And At What Time Can It Be Downloaded On PC?

Windows 11: It seems that it was yesterday, but in reality it was more than 6 years ago when Microsoft opened access to Windows, on July 29, 2015. And after several important updates, it is time to move on to the version, which will continue the numbered trend of the last deliveries and is officially called Windows 11, a version that after talking for months and months finally today (tomorrow, exactly) will be a reality.

Day and time, when will I be able to download Windows 11?

Let’s not waste any more time: Officially from October 5, 2021 is when Microsoft will begin the gradual deployment through a free update that will reach Windows 10 computers “that meet the necessary requirements.” In addition, Windows 11 will also be “available pre-installed on a wide variety of new PCs” according to Microsoft.

Today is October 4, so in theory it will be from midnight today, already officially Tuesday, October 5, when Microsoft opens the servers and the update is available. The free upgrade to Windows 11 will be carried out in phases to “guarantee the quality of its deployment”.

A phased upgrade until 2022

New devices will be given the opportunity to upgrade earlier, extending the process to all devices through “smart prioritization that assesses device hardware as well as other factors that affect the upgrade experience.”

But mind you, due to this phased process, some Windows 10 users probably won’t get the update until later in the year or until 2022. This is because, basically, Microsoft will prioritize the deployment of Windows 11 based on factors such as hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, device age, and others. The company expects that, by mid-2022, Windows 11 will have reached all devices that meet its minimum requirements.