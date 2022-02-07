Windows 11: Wallpapers Will Have ‘stickers’ Option Soon

Windows 11: Microsoft is working on implementing a new feature for customizing the look of Windows 11. According to the programmer known on Twitter as @thebookisclosed, the operating system should soon gain the option of “stickers”, or stickers, that help customize the your workspace.

The function will be configured by its own editor, but there are no details on what these stickers will look like — part of a ready-made image bank, extracted from messengers or with the possibility of creation by the user, for example. For now, there are no images of the implemented novelty, since only the plus button was detected.

However, it is certain that for now the stickers will be static and available only for those who use a single monitor. Also, they can be kept even if you change the wallpaper.

According to the author of the discovery, the current limitations indicate that Microsoft is still in the early stages of implementing the novelty. Future builds of Windows 11 released to members of the Windows Insiders platform should already bring the stickers in an initial format.