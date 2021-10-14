Windows 11: Unsupported PCs Receive System Update

Windows 11: A few weeks ago, Microsoft reported that installations of Windows 11 on computers that did not meet the minimum system requirements would no longer receive updates after the release of the stable version of the software, which occurred on the last day 5. However, the plans of the company from Redmond seem to have changed.

The first cumulative update for Windows 11, made available on Tuesday (12), also reached unsupported computers, as reported by the HTNovo website. A device detected as not supported by the PC Health Check app used by the publication received the same build installed on machines that meet Microsoft’s requirements.

In a statement released in June, big tech said unsupported computers would not be eligible for upgrades when the new generation of the system was made available to the general public. She even recommended that Insider program members return to Windows 10 if they used an unsupported machine.

Despite this, many people were in doubt whether the updates would actually be made available to this audience. Apparently, the mystery has been solved, but there is a possibility that updates will be cut for these PCs at any time, as Windows Central points out.

What’s new?

Windows 11 Patch Tuesday, as Microsoft’s first cumulative update in the monthly cycle is known, enhances operating system security and includes some improvements and fixes. One of the bugs that the KB5006674 package fixes affected the connection speed.

This issue was related to an Intel network driver compatibility failure causing the device to drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets. Under certain conditions, affected machines could experience slow loading of video streaming sites and platforms.

The Windows 11 maintenance stack, responsible for installing system updates, also underwent improvements, making the tool “more robust and reliable”. These and other improvements are available in the update downloaded through Windows Update and in the Microsoft Update Catalog — the latter case for manual download.