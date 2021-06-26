Windows 11: See What Will Be Removed From The Operating System

Windows 11: Microsoft revealed yesterday (24) Windows 11, the new version of the most popular operating system in the world. The software, which will arrive free at the end of 2021 for Windows 10 users, features a more modern look, multi-screen support, Android apps in the app store and more news.

Despite the additions, the computer program will also have several casualties. The tech giant has announced that more than 15 functions present in the current OS will simply be removed or will no longer be natively installed.

Among the main removals is Cortana, the artificial intelligence that will no longer be included at startup and won’t even be pinned to the taskbar. Another notable absence is Internet Explorer, which the company had already announced to deactivate.

Check out, below, the main tools that will be eliminated in the future operating system. To check the complete list, visit the official Microsoft website.

Cortana

According to Microsoft, Cortana will no longer “be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the taskbar.” Artificial intelligence was used in the initial configuration of the system, a task that will no longer be performed by it.

Internet Explorer

The traditional browser will only be disabled on June 15, 2022, yet it will no longer be on Windows 11 later this year. “Microsoft Edge is the recommended replacement and includes IE mode, which can be useful in certain scenarios,” says the company.

Start menu

According to Microsoft, the following changes have been made to the new Start Menu:

Named groups and application folders are no longer supported and the layout is currently not resizable;

Pinned apps and websites will not be migrated during the Windows 10 upgrade;

Dynamic Blocks are no longer available. To use dynamic and visible content, you will need to consult the new Widgets feature.

Tablet Mode and S Mode

Tablet Mode, which allows you to use your computer as if it were a tablet, has been completely removed. To replace it, Windows 11 will have new features to dock and undock the keyboard.

Mode S, an execution that designs more security and performance by running only apps from the Microsoft Store, will only be available in Windows 11 Home.

Applications that will no longer be installed

Microsoft explained that in addition to Internet Explorer, some other software will no longer be installed during a clean install of Windows 11. Despite this, the programs will be in the app store. Are they:

3D viewer;

OneNote for Windows 10;

3D Paint;

Skype;

Removing Skype makes a lot of sense, as the new operating system will have Microsoft Teams integrated. As a result, the oldest videoconferencing program will no longer have priority.