Windows 11 SE Arrives On New Notebooks Acer, Asus, Dell And More

Windows 11: Windows announced this Tuesday (18), its new generation of educational devices that aim to meet the needs of students, teachers and administration. Notebooks and tablets will run Windows 11 SE, the educational version of the system.

According to the statement, schools have had to go through many changes regarding teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic, having to deal with a variety of blended learning approaches and remote teaching. Based on this demand, new tools were designed to improve teaching experiences.

Windows 11 SE is designed and built to bring performance improvements by optimizing features on low-end devices to deliver more comprehensive learning that’s simple to implement and manage. In partnership with companies like Acer, Asus, Dell and others, Windows has assembled a portfolio of devices with the education system.

Check out some of the models and their specifications below:

The devices in the portfolio have a few things in common: they all prioritize fast connection, a powerful battery and durability — features to withstand bumps, drops and spills.

Some models still invest in new formats with 360º hinges and the possibility of different uses, whether in a tablet, tent or notebook — in addition to interactive pens, such as the Acer TravelMate Spin B3, the Asus BR1100F and the Dell Latitude 3120 ( 2 in 1).