Windows 11 Reduces Performance Of AMD CPUs By Up To 15%

Windows 11: AMD issued a statement on Wednesday (6) warning users that all of its processors compatible with the new Windows 11, released on Tuesday (5), could experience a drop in performance that could lead to a reduction in performance. 10 to 15% in eSports games execution. For applications, this impact can be between 3 and 5%. According to the American manufacturer, updates to fix the flaws are on the way.

The bugs mainly affect Ryzen Zen+, Zen 2 and Zen 3 series CPUs that make up the 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 series CPUs. Some AMD EPYC processors used in data centers and newer Athlon chips were also affected by the bug.

What are the problems presented?

According to AMD consultancy, the problem comes down to two aspects. First, the latency of the L3 cache, which works like a smaller and faster memory, increases up to three times in Windows 11, which translates to a reduction in the performance of games and applications.

The second problem mainly affects single-task programs and involves a failure of the UEFI CPPC2 system to communicate with the operating system. This affects the “core preferred” feature, which directs this type of application to the two fastest cores on the chip. According to AMD, the performance reduction is most noticeable on models with eight or more cores and 65W or more TDP.

AMD suggests that users of its products consider the option to “continue using a supported version of Windows 10”, ie not to update the operating system to Windows 11 for now. available later this month to fix the preferred core issue. As for the L3 cache issue, the manufacturer expects an update via Windows Update soon.