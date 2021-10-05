Windows 11 Promises Gamers Two New Features!

The official version of Windows 11, which met with users as of October 5, 2021, came with two important innovations for players.

Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 11, which started to be distributed all over the world this week, promises new options for players as well as many innovations and features.

Two important technologies developed by the famous company for the new generation consoles Xbox Series X|S under normal conditions are also available to PC players. Let’s take a look at the Auto HDR and DirectStorage features together.

Auto HDR

The first important innovation Microsoft introduced to users with Windows 11 is the automatic switch to HDR feature for gamers. Although some computer users find the HDR feature enjoyable in games, they may not be satisfied with the brightness and contrast level of HDR in daily use.

In this sense, players had to turn HDR on before entering the game and turn it off after exiting the game. Microsoft has brought a solution to this long-standing problem. With Windows 11, HDR will be activated automatically when you enter the game and HDR will be turned off when you exit.

DirectStorage

Thanks to this new technology, which Microsoft also uses in its new generation arms, Xbox Series X|S, games will load much faster. In addition, DirectStorage technology, which enables productions with detailed skins and a wide playing field to run smoothly on low-spec computers, will greatly facilitate the work of gamers in the new era.

However, you will need a DirectX 12 supported graphics card and an NVMe (M2) supported SSD to use the DirectStorage feature.

In order to install Windows 11, which was released to users on October 5, 2021, on your computer, you need to have a motherboard with TPM 2.0 support and activate this feature through your motherboard’s BIOS. You can use the Windows PC Health Check application to find out if this feature is active on your system.

So what do you think about these two innovations offered to users by Microsoft? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.