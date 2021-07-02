Windows 11: Parallels Desktop Works On Support for Macs

Windows 11: Parallels company confirmed that it is preparing to bring the long-awaited Windows 11 to Apple Mac computer owners. The company specializing in virtualization software revealed the information for iMore.

“We are awaiting the official Insiders preview release to review the new changes and thus provide full compatibility in future Parallels Desktop updates,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, the company’s senior vice president of engineering.

Parallels Desktop is the preferred platform for Mac device owners who want or need to use the Windows operating system. The software has recently been updated to support Apple’s M1 processor.

After bringing compatibility to all MacBook Pro models, the developer is working on Windows 11 virtualization. However, the first version for Insiders released by Microsoft did not bring all the new features of the operating system.

Because of this, Parallels has not set a deadline for the debut of macOS compatibility. However, Dobrovolskiy said the company “will do everything possible to make this happen.”

Testing with macOS Monterey Beta

Parallels Desktop 16 is the latest version of the virtualization software developed by the company, which belongs to the Canadian group Corel. Highlighted, the software is optimized for the macOS Big Sur operating system.

Recently, the company also announced that it is testing the program on the beta version of macOS Monterey. The intent is to ensure full product compatibility once Apple’s new system is released.