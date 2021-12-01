Windows 11: Paint Update Fixes Bugs And Modernizes Look

Windows 11: The classic picture editor and illustration maker Paint got an update for users of the Windows Insiders program on Windows 11.

According to Microsoft, the changes and improvements were made with the program’s community of loyal users in mind — which has already been threatened with being discontinued at least twice, in 2017 and 2019, but ended up being kept in the traditional format by pressure from fans and even modernized to the current system.

One of the additions of the Paint update is in the form of pop-up settings windows, such as color editing and resizing. From now on, they will have a design more similar to the look of Windows 11.

Another addition involves using the “Shift + click” combination. If used in the color palette, the command becomes a shortcut and now selects the hue clicked as the secondary color.

In addition, some bugs were fixed, including a problem with identifying languages ​​and a bug that caused toolboxes to behave in unexpected ways. The performance of the on-screen content reader to assist those using accessibility features has also been improved.

The news began to be implemented this Tuesday (30) for those who are part of the testing community and, soon, should also be made available to the community that uses the stable version of the platform.