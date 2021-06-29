Windows 11: Official Beta Version Now Available For Download

Windows 11: Last week, Microsoft announced the expected Windows 11. Today (18), the company released the beta version (Insider Preview) for download and the most anxious users will be able to check the updates of the new operating system.

At first, it is possible to notice that most of the changes announced last week are already available in beta version. The taskbar is centralized, the round corners on the windows, widgets area, among others.

New themes, animations, system sounds, and light and dark modes are also included in this first preview. Another novelty that users will be able to check out is the new look of the Microsoft Store.

In addition, the version includes the new features Snap Groups and Snap Layouts, where you can decide the sizes of screens and their division on the screen.

However, some expected features were left out, such as Android apps and native Microsoft Teams integration.

How to download

To be able to download the beta version of Windows 11, you must sign up for the Windows Insider program. Then go to the “Settings” page, click on “Update”, choose the “Security” option and finally the “Windows Insider Program” option. It is worth remembering that the device must have Windows 10 to enable the next generation of the system.