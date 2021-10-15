Windows 11: New Update Fixes Issue on AMD CPUs

Windows 11: Microsoft announced this Friday (15) the release of a new Windows 11 update for the Insiders program. Build 22000.282 performs a number of community-pointed fixes — including a serious bug involving AMD components — and can now be installed by anyone on the Beta and Release Preview channels.

In addition to fixing the Ryzen chipset flaw, the Windows 11 update resolves several other bugs identified in startup, Remote Management, and the Microsoft Edge browser. The complete list of improvements can be found (in English) on the Microsoft website.

According to previous predictions from AMD and Microsoft, all Windows 11 users will have access to the update by the end of October 2021.

remember the problem

The update in question fixes the slow response issues in the L3 cache of AMD Ryzen family processors. Because of the error, many users reported dramatic performance drops, felt especially in benchmarks and performing more demanding tasks.

A second issue identified, related to core management of processors with eight or more cores, has not yet been resolved. With that in mind, the tip is to be cautious when updating the system and keep an eye on the release of fixes.