Windows 11: New Build is Available in Open Beta

Windows 11: This Thursday (29), Microsoft announced that version 22000.100 of Windows 11, originally unveiled last week (22), is now available to open beta subscribers. The operating system (OS) preview can be accessed through the Windows Insider program. See how to participate and download the system preview.

This OS version has all the changes offered by the exclusive update for the developer channel (Dev Channel), taking the implementation of Microsoft Teams conversations. The company claims that this new feature will be introduced “in the coming weeks”.

According to a Windows Insider Twitter profile post, the developer channel won’t receive an update this week.

Windows 11 22000.100

Build 22000.100 brought design changes to the taskbar, including a new alert system, a shortcut to the focus assistant, among other changes and bug fixes. Check it out in more detail in our original news.

“If you’re on the Dev Channel, now is the right time to think about moving to beta if you want to stay on a more stable version of Windows 11,” the company said.

User can “skip” channels through “Settings”; you just need to choose the “Windows Update” button and then “Windows Insider Program”.