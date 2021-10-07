Windows 11: New Bugs Affect Internet And Virtual Machines

Windows 11: Launched this Tuesday (5), the stable version of Windows 11 is reaching the first compatible computers. And as it gets installed on more devices, the first bugs of the new generation operating system start to show up.

One of the known Windows 11 bugs reported by Microsoft is the Intel Killer Network Driver Compatibility Flaw, which is expected to be fixed on October 12th. Under certain conditions, affected computers may drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets, causing slowdowns when opening websites and video streams.

Compatibility issues with Oracle VirtualBox are also present at this time, making access to virtual machines difficult. Engineers from the Redmond giant and Oracle are working on a solution, promised to be available by the end of the month.

Another bug that has arisen involves the C?c C?c browser, of Vietnamese origin, which is not opening on machines upgraded to Windows 11.