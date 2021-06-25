Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements

Windows 11 made its announcement. You should now want to install it on your system as soon as possible. However, you may be wondering what you need to install it, so you may want to learn about the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

If you want to install Microsoft’s new operating system on your device, all you need is a 64-bit CPU (or SoC), 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. These features are only slightly higher than the current requirements of Windows 10. However, the processor requirement indicates the end of Windows support for older 32-bit hardware platforms, although 32-bit software will continue to run.

The quickest way to find out if your system can run Windows 11 is to download Microsoft’s PC Health App, which will automatically notify you if your features and settings are ready for the new operating system. You can download it now by clicking here.

Minimum system requirements for Windows 11

Microsoft lists the following as minimum system requirements:

Processor: 1 gighertz (GHz) or faster, compatible 64-bit

processor with 2 or more cores or System-on-Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)

Storage: 64GB or larger storage

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot feature

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or higher, WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High-resolution (720p) display with 8 bits per color channel, larger than 9 inches diagonal

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires an internet connection and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. An internet connection is also required to exit a device from Windows 11 Home in S mode. All versions of Windows 11 require internet access to perform updates and to download and enjoy certain features. Some features require a Microsoft account.

When Microsoft released Windows 10 in 2015, it initially kept the same hardware requirements as in Windows 8, then slightly increased the required storage size. More recently, Microsoft’s inconclusive work on Windows 10X has shown it to be an operating system that requires less system power than the standard version when working on various technologies and device types.

Windows 11′s new UI, store, and other features need to work on x86, Arm, foldable, flexible, and everything else in existence, without breaking or collapsing under their own weight or layers of complex UI. Microsoft did this with 8 and Vista.

The minimum system requirements we have given above are a preliminary information about which type of hardware the latest Microsoft operating system targets. We need to start installing Windows 11 on our devices to see what the performance is in real life.