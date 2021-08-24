Windows 11: Microsoft Warns Which Trial Version Will Have More Bugs

Windows 11: Users who are testing Windows 11 before the official release may run into more bugs soon. The alert was given by Microsoft in an email addressed to participants of the Insider program, as revealed by Windows Latest on Sunday (22).

The increase in error probability mentioned by the Redmond giant is related to the arrival of the “22H2” package to the program’s Dev channel. The compilation refers to the future update of the system, expected to be released in the second half of next year.

As this is the first test of the features and improvements that will be added to Windows 11 in 2022, the company expects the presence of many bugs in this package, as yet without a defined codename. The company has not released details as to which tools will be evaluated by testers in the upcoming Dev channel update.

Until the update arrives, subscribers on the Dev and Beta channels continue to experience the features of Windows 11 version 21H2 that will be present in the stable version of the software, when the official release occurs. The debut of the new generation does not have a defined date yet, but it should probably happen in October.

Beta channel: less unstable option

Testers who want to avoid the issues related to the 22H2 package should migrate to the Windows Insider Beta channel as recommended by Microsoft. Although it also runs a trial version, it comes with less unstable builds that don’t cause as many errors.

“If you’d like to try more reliable builds of Windows 11 Insider tied to the next release (version 21H2), move your device to the Beta channel,” the company wrote in the message it sent. Even in it, users will receive some news from the next update.

To switch channels, just open Windows settings and select “Windows Insider” in the updates section. Then select “Beta Channel” from the drop-down menu under “Choose your settings”.