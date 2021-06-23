Windows 11: Microsoft Unveils New System Wallpaper Teaser

Windows 11: Microsoft released another teaser of its long-awaited event scheduled for next Thursday (24). The Redmond giant is expected to present Windows 11 during the online broadcast, a release that has sparked a lot of rumors in recent weeks.

“What is the next? Find out on June 24th at 11am when we go live.” That’s what the company wrote on its official Twitter profile, referring to the online event that can be followed on the company’s website, starting at 12:00 pm (Brasilia time).

The tweet, which makes no mention of the launch of the next generation of Windows, was accompanied by a short video. And it is in this recording that the clue appears suggesting that it is the presentation of the operating system: the Windows 11 wallpaper can be seen in the reflection of the woman’s eyes (see below).

Even with Microsoft keeping information about the successor to Windows 10 a secret, many leaks have surfaced on the web lately. Among them were shared the first wallpapers of the new software, released by the leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia, which are identical to the one shown in the official teaser.

What’s next?

Also called Windows Sun Valley, the next generation of Windows is expected to bring several visual changes. The first leaks feature revamped icons, rounded corner design, new animations, and the Start menu in a different position, being in the center of the taskbar.

Among the new features should also be around widgets, allowing access to different contents on the taskbar, and the Snap feature, to organize the windows in your preferred way. Another part that can be renewed is the Windows Store.

TecMundo downloaded and tested a build of Windows 11 recently available on the internet, whose file has even been taken down, with a preview of what may be to come in the new generation of the OS. Check out a detailed analysis of the version here.