Windows 11: Microsoft Unveils New Photos App and Buys Clipchamp

Windows 11: On Tuesday, Microsoft announced the purchase of browser video editing startup Clipchamp and showed a small preview of the new Photos app on Windows 11. Details of the acquisition weren’t revealed, but Chris Pratley, Vice President from the Microsoft Office group, says the software will be integrated into the Microsoft 365 subscription service.

“As a web app that uses the full power of your PC, Clipchamp is a natural fit to extend the Microsoft 365 cloud productivity experience to individuals, families, schools and businesses. a platform for limitless creativity,” explained the executive.

Clipchamp can improve Photos

With the announcement, there is the possibility of incorporating software features directly into the new operating system. Also on Tuesday, Panos Panay, Microsoft Product Manager, unveiled a trailer for the new Photos app on Windows 11 on his Twitter profile and said the tool will soon be available in the Windows Insider testing program.

The Windows app already offers the ability to edit videos with limited and basic features and could benefit from the professional tools, the media library with more than 800 thousand video files, audios and GIFs and the GPU rendering acceleration of the Clipchamp.

In addition to already having its application on the Microsoft Store, the startup founded in 2013 in Australia has a free version and different publisher monthly plans, offering features such as exporting Full HD videos and different levels of access to template libraries.