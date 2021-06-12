Windows 11? Microsoft Teases With ‘Easter Egg’ in 11 Minute Video

Windows 11: Microsoft is setting the stage for June 24 this year, when the new version of the Windows operating system will be unveiled.

The name isn’t exactly confirmed: the natural evolution would be Windows 11, but it’s possible that it chooses to call the platform Windows Sun Valley, as some clues recently obtained by the community indicate.

Before the conference, the company published a video that mixes anticipation with good humor: a clip with “relaxing sounds” that are really just the startup sounds of older, slowed-down versions of Windows.

“Having trouble relaxing because you’re so excited for the June 24th Microsoft event? So take this slow journey through the time warp with Windows 95, XP and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000 slow speed %”, says the description. The video is a total of 11 minutes, just to tease the fans even more.