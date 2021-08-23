Windows 11: Microsoft Offers Preview on Azure Virtual Machines

Windows 11: Starting this week, Microsoft customers will be able to experience Windows 11 preview through the Azure Virtual Desktop service. Interested parties perform the test through operating system virtualization.

“Today’s Virtual Desktop customers use Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows Server. We are now pleased to offer Windows 11 on Azure virtual machines,” said Kam VedBrat, general manager of Windows Virtual Desktop.

How to use Windows 11 virtualization on Azure

To preview Windows 11 in Azure Virtual Desktop you need to register with the Windows Insider Program. All Enterprise and Education customers have immediate access to the test.

Users can choose from three options: Enterprise Individual, Enterprise Multisession and Enterprise Multisession with Microsoft 365. The last two modes optimize costs by allowing multiple users access to a single virtual machine.

Additionally, virtualization uses the Trusted Launch tool to enable TPM 2.0 and perform safe boot as part of the virtual machine setup. This makes it possible for customers to use the security features of the new operating system.

What is Azure Virtual Desktop?

Azure Virtual Desktop is a cloud-based virtualization service that allows you to access Windows virtual machines over the internet. The app is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and HTML5.

More than offering an experience identical to a local PC, Azure virtualization brings support for different graphics cards (GPU). Thus, the user has access to high resolution graphics and other interface improvements.

The platform was launched in September 2018 under the name Windows Virtual Desktop. In June of this year, Microsoft rebranded the service as Azure Virtual Desktop.