Windows 11: Microsoft Nudges Apple With Speech About App Stores

Windows 11: Last week’s Microsoft event had more highlights beyond Windows 11. At the end of the presentation, which featured several transmission failures, CEO Satya Nadella gave an important speech about community and freedom.

The presentation made by Panos Panay, CPO of Microsoft, brought all the news of the new operating system. Towards the end, Nadella said that Windows “has been a democratizing force for the world.” Also, that it drives consumers, businesses and creators.

But the CEO also listed Windows as a platform, supporting the sense of community. At the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft brought to the public the idea that Windows had become a service — and that it would even be the “last version” of Windows.

Although he didn’t direct his speech, we can relate this speech to the current moment of the big techs, where Apple and Google face lawsuits and investigations about their app stores being or not a monopoly in the US and European countries.

For example, in the Windows Store, Microsoft will allow app developers to keep all the revenue generated by the store as of July 28th. This rule, although not applicable to games, is relevant in the current context:

In May, Microsoft announced the rate reduction from 30% to 12% on games

Starting July 1, Google Play will charge a 15% fee

This year, Apple reduced the rate from 30% to 15% for small developers

None of this is a coincidence and all cases involve app stores with relevant user bases. The discussion about fees has been gaining notoriety after Epic Games began charging directly to its players, skipping this stage of stores.

As a result, the Fortnite game was banned from the App Store — and Google Play — and the case remains in an unsolved trial. Microsoft, which has already voiced its outrage against Apple in the xCloud case, sided with Epic.

Things change, but many stories also meet. In the 1990s, Microsoft was accused of monopoly favoring Internet Explorer over Netscape’s browser.

Where is the community?

“Windows has always represented sovereignty for creators and agency for consumers,” said Nadella. “We need to be empowered to choose the apps we run, the content we consume, the people we connect with and even how we share our attention.”

“A platform can only serve society if its rules allow for this fundamental innovation and the creation of categories. That’s why we are introducing new models and commerce policies for the store, creating new opportunities”, he says, citing compatibility with Android apps.