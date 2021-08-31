Windows 11: Microsoft Highlights Gaming Features In New Video

This Tuesday (31), Microsoft confirmed the release date of Windows 11 for the 5th of October and released a video that highlights the Xbox Game Pass and the features for video games on the new OS. With DirectStorage and automatic HDR functions, the operating system presents itself as the “best Windows for games”; check out the video below.

The company will introduce the same technology used in the Xbox Velocity architecture, which is present in new generation consoles, in Windows 11 through the DirectStorage tool. The technology will decompress game resources via the GPU without having to overload the processor, allowing for a performance gain and lower load times.

The function will require an NVMe SSD, and in July, the company’s Senior Product Manager explained that the new feature will be compatible with Windows 10 starting with version 1909. .

But Uraizee stressed that the new operating system was developed with DirectStorage in mind, so games will benefit even more from the optimizations in Windows 11.

Better Colors with Auto HDR

Pulling another “differentiator” from consoles, Auto HDR will automatically implement High Dynamic Range improvements in games built on DirectX 11 or 12 that don’t normally support the feature. HDR enables richer, more detailed color exposure in games.

It is noteworthy that the function was tested on version 21337 of Windows 10 in the Microsoft Insider program in March, so the availability of Auto HDR has yet to be detailed.

Game Pass on PC

Microsoft has been expanding the Xbox Game Pass catalog every month to include even new releases, such as Age of Empires IV and Forza Horizon 5. In September, Aragami 2, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Pupperazzi and Evil Genius 2 World Domination will be added to the library.

Earlier this month, the platform also brought its xCloud streaming tool to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who are part of the Insiders program. For now, however, the tool is only available abroad.

The Crunchyroll anime streaming platform has revealed that existing subscribers and new users of the free trial can redeem up to three months of PC Game Pass access at no additional cost. Offer is valid until October 31st and user may not have been a Game Pass subscriber in the past.