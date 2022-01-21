Windows 11: Know The Different Versions Of The Operating System

Windows 11: Released in October 2021, Windows 11 is still in a transition period for some devices. Currently, the system has three main versions and an extra one for students, totaling four editions, each with a different target audience.

The three main versions of the operating system are Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Pro for Workstations (or Business).

First of all, it’s important to remember that all edits have commonalities and include adjustable layouts, customizable workspaces, flexible device interaction, new noise canceling and background blurring functions in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Power Automate. Below, check out the main differences between each of them and which one is best for you.

Windows 11 Home

Aimed at home users, students and gamers, Windows 11 Home is the basic version of the system. Compared to Pro and Pro for Workstations, Windows Home lacks 7 of the 23 security features in Windows 11.

Absences include BitLocker device encryption, Microsoft Information Protection integration, Windows Hello for Business, Windows Sandbox, WIP (part of Information Protection), remote PC deployment, and the Resilient File System ( ReFS).

As the features are aimed at the corporate market, the absence of extra tools does not interfere with the usability of common users, even the most demanding ones. With this, Windows 11 Home edition ends up being the most popular and suitable for common users.

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro, according to Microsoft, was created with hybrid work environments in mind, and has all the work features that the Home version doesn’t have, in addition to outperforming it by 2 in security features. Windows 11 Pro has, for example, the Remote Desktop feature, which allows you to access files, applications and folders from anywhere using a compatible device.

The extra functions can ensure better usability in the corporate environment. So, for those who are building machines for an office, for example, it is worth considering adopting the Pro edition of Windows 11.