Windows 11 Is Out! Download Now!

How to make a free transition to the new Windows 11 operating system, which will be released today after six years?

How to get Windows 11 free upgrade?

Today, the Windows 11 upgrade period begins for both new Windows 11 preinstalled devices and eligible Windows 10 devices.

As with Windows 10 feature updates, a measured and gradual process will be followed when delivering Windows 11. The upgrade will begin rolling out to eligible new devices first. Then, as in previous versions, the roadmap will be determined in light of device health data and other data to determine the speed at which Windows 11 is delivered via Windows Update.

Over time, Windows 11 will be made available for existing devices based on hardware availability, reliability metrics, and other factors that affect the upgrade experience. If you have a Windows 10 computer eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will notify you through the Windows Update Settings page when it becomes available. All eligible Windows 10 devices are expected to be offered an upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.

If you’re using Windows 10 today, you can check if your device is eligible for the upgrade using the PC Health Check app. You can then check if the Windows 11 upgrade is ready for your particular device by opening Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and clicking Check for updates.

Apart from Windows Update, you can download the Windows 11 ISO file and create installation media, download it from here and perform a zero installation on your computer with the necessary instructions.