Windows 11: Is It Better To Upgrade Or Clean Install?

Windows 11: This past Monday (4), Microsoft released Windows 11 a day earlier than expected. As many countries have different time zones, Bill Gates’ company began distributing the new operating system to those who were already there on October 5th.

Now it’s time for Brazilians to take advantage of the news: Windows 11 can now be installed in our country and comes as a free update for those who already have Windows 10. But is it better to do a clean installation or upgrade from the version previous?

Clean installation can improve PC performance

In many cases, a clean install can be one of the best options when installing a new operating system. If you haven’t “cleaned” your hard drive for years, it’s even better, as the process of completely formatting your PC and installing the program from scratch will do that.

With a clean installation, your computer’s usability can also improve. This option is commonly used by technicians to save the PC of thousands of people who suffer from slowdowns, viruses and other problems.

Despite being a more laborious method, a clean installation is what can yield better performance on some computers that need to be formatted. Another tip that can help improve performance is to install the system on an SSD, a storage device that is faster than conventional hard drives — for that, however, you must have the component installed on your computer.