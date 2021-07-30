Windows 11 is Already Quite Popular Even in Preview, Says Microsoft

Windows 11 is still months away from its official release, but the new operating system is already considered a success by Microsoft.

According to the website Windows Latest, the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, demonstrated his enthusiasm for the platform during an investor conference. Happiness makes sense: according to the executive, this is the most downloaded preview version of the entire Windows Insider program, in other words, surpassing any Windows 10 test.

“More people have downloaded our preview builds than any other release or update in the history of the Insider program. And, along with the ecosystem of partner companies, we’re excited to bring Windows 11 to new PCs starting this holiday season,” said the executive. Nadella even called the system the “beginning of a revolution” and says it will “re-imagine everything” in terms of Windows.

When he comes?

Previous reports from AdDuplex already indicated that Windows 11 was already in 0.9% of PCs analyzed by the company — all in developer versions, as there is still no concrete date for the release of the operating system.

Speculation is that the company will sell PCs and upgrades from October 2021, with the process taking a few months to complete.