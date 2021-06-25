Windows 11: How To Install Preview Version?

Windows 11 was announced with many new features. If you are a Windows enthusiast, you must be looking forward to testing the innovations as soon as possible. If you want to try a real version that Microsoft released for distribution, not the leaked version that hit the internet last week, you have to wait until next week for it. Microsoft will share one of the early-stage preview versions of Windows 11 with the Windows Insider Program next week.

If you want to constantly install early versions of Windows 11 and follow the developments, then you can join the Windows Insider program here; Simply click the Register button, then sign in with your Microsoft account. However, we recommend that you do not install early beta versions on your usual host.

You can see if your current Windows 10 computer is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 with the PC Health Check app. You can go to Windows.com to download it.

If you want to add up to the stable version, Microsoft states that the free upgrade to Windows 11 will start in season later this year. Deployment will begin on Windows 10 computers eligible for the update.