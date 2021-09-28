Windows 11: How To Get The Update In Advance

Windows 11: Last Thursday (23), Microsoft released the Windows 11 launch preview to Insiders users after months of testing. The new distribution is considered the last step before the official debut of the new operating system.

The new build offers a more stable experience and can be experienced by the most curious internet users before the official release. See how to get it in advance:

How to install the final preview of Windows 11

To begin with, it is necessary to verify that the device used is compatible with the minimum requirements established by Microsoft, which seek to offer a homogeneous quality experience in everyday life. To do this, use the proprietary PC Health App program, which can be found through this link.

If the device in question is compatible, the next step is to register for the Windows Insider program directly on the Microsoft website or via the path “Settings > Update and Security > Windows Insider Program” in Windows 10. Next, click on the start button, link an account and select the “Preview Release” option.

Finally, just accept Microsoft’s terms and restart your device. Then check the Update and Security section in the settings and see if there is an advertisement for installing Windows 11. If available, just follow the displayed steps to install the new operating system.