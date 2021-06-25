Windows 11: How To Avoid The Error “This Computer Cannot Run Windows 11”

Windows 11: With the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft enables a tool to find out if your PC is compatible: so you can solve the compatibility error.Microsoft has presented the new update of its popular operating system for PC, Windows 11, a new version especially focused on the world of video games. And next to the announcement the minimum requirements have already been published so that users can know if their computer will be able to run Windows 11; but also, and along with the requirements, Microsoft has enabled the free tool PC Health Check or PC Health Check, to find out if our computer is compatible or not with Windows 11. But, how to solve the error “This computer cannot run Windows 11 ”? And is that many users are finding that even meeting the requirements, this error appears.

Windows 11 requirements

These are the basic requirements to install Windows 11 on a PC. If your device does not meet these requirements, you may not be able to install Windows 11:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores in a supported 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB)

Storage: Storage device of 64 GB or more

System Firmware: UEFI, Supports Secure Boot

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: DirectX 12 or later compatible with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition display (720p) over 9 “diagonal, with 8-bit channel per color

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: At the time of first use, Windows 11 Home edition requires Internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup. For all editions of Windows 11, Internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features.

How to fix ‘This computer cannot run Windows 11’?

Now, many users are encountering the error “This computer cannot run Windows 11” through PC Health Check even though their PC more than meets the minimum requirements; How to avoid this error?

The Windows Report website offers us a solution. The first step is to check that our motherboard has a TPM 2.0 chip, a component present in most computers, although if your PC is a few years old, it may not have it. So you can check if your motherboard has it:

Press Windows key + R.

Type the command tpm.msc.

Click OK.

The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Management Console window will open, where you can check if the value 2.0 appears in the Specification Version section. If you cannot open this window on your PC or an error appears, your motherboard does not have the TPM chip or it is disabled.

How to activate the TPM in Windows?

If you want to enable the TPM chip directly from the BIOS, please follow the steps below:

Restart the PC and access the boot menu by pressing F2, F11 or the delete key (depending on the PC) while Windows is starting.

Find the Secure Boot option and enable it.

Access Windows 10 and run the PC Health Check tool again; now it should work.