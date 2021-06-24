Windows 11: How Do I Know If My PC Is Compatible?

Windows 11: After much anticipation, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 this Thursday (24). As with the launch of Windows 10, the download will be available for free through the official Windows website. People who have Windows 10 will be able to update without using extra programs.

According to the company’s website, the operating system will only be released to everyone in 2022. But after all, will your computer support Windows 11? Check out how to know if your machine can handle the new generation of OS from Microsoft.

How to tell if your PC is compatible with Windows 11

During the event, the company released the list of minimum requirements that the computer must have to ensure Windows 11.

Processor: 1 GHz minimum with 2 or more cores on a supported 64-bit processor;

Memory: at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage;

System firmware: UEFI

Graphics Card: DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x Compatible Graphics

Screen: at least 9 inches with HD resolution (720p)

TPM (Trusted Platform Module): 2.0

The company points out that there may be additional requirements over time for future updates.