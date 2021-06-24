Windows 11 Home Requires Microsoft Account And Internet On Startup

Microsoft announced this Thursday (24) the arrival of its new operating system, Windows 11. Following the company’s tradition of launching, the platform will have different versions, with “Home” being the cheapest and aimed at the general public .

Interestingly, the Home version of Windows 11 is the only one that requires a Microsoft account and an Internet connection to perform the system’s first boot process. In previous versions of Windows, despite the difficulty of access, it was possible to create a local account and dispense with the use of online login, something that seems to have changed with the company’s new direction.

The case becomes even more peculiar when considering that it is still possible to use a local account to browse Windows 11. However, this option is only available after performing the initial access with a Microsoft account. The reason behind the change has not yet been clarified by the company, but it is possible to assume that the change is necessary for the operation of the new operating system.

As with Windows 10, a large part of Windows 11 installation will be done through Windows Update, which requires an internet connection to function and obtain the necessary files for the process.

On the other hand, the good news is that Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for users who already have Windows 10. The new system requires a computer with a 64-bit dual-core processor, with at least 4GB of memory RAM and 64GB of storage. See complete requirements.