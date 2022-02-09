Windows 11 Has New Microsoft Warning For Incompatible PCs

Microsoft is preparing a new visual warning for computers that have installed Windows 11 even though they are not officially compatible with the operating system.

The discovery was made by the programmer “@thebookisclosed”, who usually finds news in builds of the platform before the public release. According to the user, the warning is on the system settings screen, making it evident that the PC in question does not meet the minimum requirements that were imposed and are still defended by the manufacturer.

Although it does not harm or compromise the navigation or performance of the device, this is an unprecedented feature, especially since it appears after the installation of Windows 11: the other warnings were previously identified only in the moments before the process, disappearing soon after.

Requirements are maintained

However, as the new warning is still in a test build, it is not possible to confirm that it will be ported to the stable release.

Microsoft has reported a few times that those computers that “forced” the update and ignored the warnings may experience system incompatibilities and even stop receiving security updates, although several of the enhancements and fixes have been shipped normally so far.

Minimum requirements for Windows 11 include a recent 1GHz processor with two or more cores, a minimum of 4GB of RAM, and a graphics card with DirectX 12/WDDM 2.0 capable graphics, among other configurations.