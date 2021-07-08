Windows 11 Gets The Classic Start Menu With A Little Trick!

Windows 11 classic start menu may come back. If you don’t like the new generation start menu that comes with Windows 11, this guide will allow you to bring back the old start menu.

For users who do not like the new generation start menu that came with Windows 11, it is now possible to bring back the classic start menu of Windows 10 by adding a small registry entry! We have researched and prepared the way for you. Here is that method…

Windows 11 came with several aesthetic changes, including a new Start menu. While the new Start menu follows many of Microsoft’s modern design principles, it has drawn criticism. Originally inspired by Windows 10X, this new start menu removes the various live tiles found in Windows 10 and displays an entire list of apps with one button. In addition, some shortcuts in Windows 10 are also being removed.

Some users do not like these changes, so they are looking for different alternatives to bring the Windows 10 start menu. For that, a little registry editing trick to return to the Windows 10 start menu might work.

Although this trick shows that it is possible to get the Windows 10 start menu in Windows 11, it is not considered a good idea. Since Windows 11 is currently in beta, changes may be allowed, but in later versions this cheat may not work. Also, some errors and performance problems may occur due to playing with the registry. Modifying registry entries is a risky operation. We are not responsible for any problems or damages caused by this.

How to add the classic start menu to Windows 11?

To bring back the classic start menu, simply follow these steps:

First, run the Run window with the Windows + R key combination.

Then type regedit on the screen that opens.

Confirm the administrator permission that appears on the screen.

Next, select the HKEY_CURRENT_USER directory in the window that opens.

From here, enter the Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced\ folders.

Right click on an empty space in the Advanced folder and create a new 32-bit DWORD value. Name the value with Start_ShowClassicMode. Click OK.

Edit this directory by right-clicking and change the directory value to 1.

Then select ok and exit the registry.

Right click on the taskbar and move the icons to the left in the window that opens.

Log off and restart your system.

The process is completed here. This will bring you back to the classic start menu. After restarting your system, the old-style start menu will open. However, it is recommended to synchronize the start icons to the left so that they do not appear upside down. Otherwise, when you try to open the start menu from the middle, the menu will open on the left.