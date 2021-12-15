Windows 11 Gets New Version With Support For ARM 64 PCs

Windows 11: This Wednesday (15), as usual, Microsoft released yet another preview version for its latest operating system, Windows 11. The update, number “22523”, is now available on the Windows Insider Program Developers Channel , but it shouldn’t take long to arrive in the other distributions of the platform.

In this version, the main novelty is, possibly, the implementation of support for computers based on ARM architecture in 64 Bits. In theory, the move should help Windows 11 expand to other platforms, increasing its compatibility, application development range and much more — as an even more functional adaptation to the new Mac M1 and successors.

Changes and improvements

In addition to the expansion in Windows 11 compatibility, the new build also brought a small portion of improvements and fixes. Among them, the arrival of Snap Groups on the screen of the shortcut “ALT+TAB” for all participants of the respective launch channel and the migration of new features from the “Control Panel” to the “Settings” application, such as ” Uninstall Updates”, which will appear directly in the “Update History” section.

To top it off, the update also fixes and officially recognizes a number of very specific Windows 11 bugs, as detailed in the Microsoft release notes. Those interested in the news must be properly registered in the Windows Insider program to be eligible for its distribution on Windows Update.